Donor kidney transported from Dharwad to Belagavi in 55 minutes via green corridor

Belagavi District Police and Dharwad-Hubballi Police created an approximately 90-km-long green corridor for transporting a kidney from SDM Hospital, Dharwad to KLES Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital on Thursday. The distance was covered in 55 minutes.

District police present at Dharwad border escorted the ambulance carrying the organ through the green corridor.

Kamalavva (48), a resident of Yettingud in Dharwad, had suffered severe injuries in a road accident, and was declared brain-dead. Family members, after receiving counselling, agreed to donate her organs and her kidney was transported for a patient registered under Jeevansarthakate at KLES Hospital in Belagavi.

Doctors accompanying the organ carried it directly to the transplant operation theatre wherein the recipient was kept ready for surgery.

Earlier in the week, heart of a brain-dead girl was transported through a green corridor from SDM Hospital to KLES Hospital, and the same distance was covered in 58 minutes.