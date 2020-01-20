Enthralling kites colour Hubballi skies

When a big-size octopus was flying, a 'fighter jet' moved adjacent to it swiftly, making stunts and sound. A 65-metre long cobra, Santa Claus, strawberry, and even millipede were flying in Hubballi skies.

These were among the kites of different shapes and sizes, being flown by exeprt kite fliers from different places in India and abroad, when the third edition of the Hubballi International Kite Festival began at the ground near Oxford College on Kusugal Road here on Monday.

Kites having the portrait of renowned personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Shivaji Maharaj, train kite with a large number of kites on the same string, bowl kite, dragon kite, kites in the shape of cartoon characters, and other types of kites pulled the attention of visitors.

In the evening, kites illuminated with LED lights were the attraction.

From abroad

Among 41 kite fliers taking part in the two-day kite festival organised by Kshamata Seva Samsthe, 15 kite fliers are from foreign countries.

Sanya Phutjaroenlarp and Maseetoh Ngoh from Thailand have come to Hubballi for the first time. They are flying kites of different shapes including batman, dragon, chicken, and sea hawk.

Robert William Cruikshanks from United Kingdom showed his love towards India, by flying a tricolour kite.

Peter Theunissen from Netherlands has brought reflective kites which can be flown even with low wind and can be seen even in night hours.

Donathas Dumskis from Lithuania displayed lifter kite which included two kites on a single thread.

India's pride

Indian's first award-winning woman kite flier Bhavana Mehta from Gujarat was with 'India kite' which ably depicted rich heritage and diversity of the country, as it included the images of festivals, Taj Mahal, peacock, snake and rangoli drawings. Her kites have hand-painted drawings, and she has also brought small kites which can fly even with zero wind.

Varun Chadha and Sunil Chadha from Punjab are participating in the kite festival, with a special objective of spreading awareness. "We are on a mission to spread the message of peace and harmony. Here, we are flying kites with Mahatma Gandhi's portrait, 'Save girl child, educate girl child' theme, cycling, and one related to Guru Nanak Jayanti," Varun said.

Nitesh Lakum from Gujarat is flying cobra kite, squirrel kite, 100 metre long dragon kite, and other types of kites.

From Dharwad, Prasanna Mishrikoti is flying stunt kite, which moves swiftly in different angles, making acrobatic stunts and sound. It is handled with two threads.

Sandesh Kaddi, Keerti Suranjan and others from Belagavi are flying eagle kite, octopus kite and other types of kites.

Music, contests

In the evening, music programme by noted singers Vijay Prakash, Archana Udupa and team enthralled the audience. Earlier, drawing competition for school children and fun games for women were also held.

The kite fest will continue on Tuesday (January 21) also. A laughter show by Gangavati Pranesh and team will be held in the evening.