Farmers protest in Chennamma Circle in Hubballi

Though the call for bandh against amendment to land reforms and APMC acts received poor response in Hubballi, massive protests were staged at Chennamma Circle.

The bandh was restricted to areas surrounding Chennamma Circle only, where a series of protests were staged by different organisations.

Bus services were not suspended, but the frequency of buses was less. Only BRTS buses remained off the roads for sometime. Auto-rickshaws were moving as usual. Banks, government offices, most of the commercial establishments and market places were open.

Since morning, members of different organisations staged protests at Sangolli Rayanna Circle and Chennamma Circle. Their number grew by noon, and police diverted vehicular traffic near Chennamma Circle.

Raising slogans, burning effigies and displaying placards marked the protests by the members of pro-Kannada, pro-farmer organisations, trade unions, Congress, JD(S), AAP and others.