First month of monsoon driest in a decade in Dharwad district

With Dharwad district receiving 'large deficient' rainfall this June, the first month of the southwest monsoon, it has become the driest first month of monsoon the district has seen in the last decade.

This time, the deficit in rainfall in June has been 65 per cent in the district, which is the highest in more than one decade. With this, not just farmers are in trouble as sowing is delayed, the urbanites too may experience a shortage of drinking water if this situation continues for some more weeks.

In the last decade, except this year, the maximum shortfall in rainfall in June was in 2014 when the deficit was 55 per cent against the normal rainfall.

In June this year, the district received 44 mm actual rainfall against 125 mm normal rainfall, according to data complied by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Alnavar taluk has been the worst-affected taluk in the district with 80 per cent deficit this June followed by Hubballi Urban (75 per cent), Navalgund and Kalghatgi taluks (71 per cent). No taluk in the district received normal rainfall.

After three years, pre-monsoon showers (from June 1 to May 31) were also deficient in the district this year.

However, rainfall in the first three days of July has been somewhat good in the district as several places received rains. Dharwad district recorded 21 mm rains against 14 mm normal rainfall in these three days, according to the KSNDMC.

Why so? What next?

"Though rains across the globe were expected to be less this time due to El Nino effect, there was no such threat for South India. However, Biparjoy cyclone sucked the moisture, resulting in rains in the sea itself, and very less monsoon rainfall in the region in June," observes Dharwad-based University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) Agromet Department head R H Patil.

He also noted that the situation at present is not conducive for good rains in July also, as the monsoon still lacks the strength to bring satisfactory rains in interior areas of the region.

"Among 14 districts in North Karnataka region, 10 districts have received 39 per cent to 58 per cent deficit rainfall this season so far while the deficiency in rainfall has been 49 per cent to 77 per cent in Dharwad, Belagavi, Haveri and Bagalkot districts," he added.

Green gram, black gram and soybean are the major kharif crops in the region for which sowing used to take place in June. With a 'dry June' this time, these crops have not been sown in many places. Now, farmers have no other option but to shift to to maize, chilli and onion, Dr Patil noted.