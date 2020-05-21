Five more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Dharwad

Five more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dharwad on Thursday taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 31. Of them, nine have been cured and discharged and the number of active cases remains at 22.

Those who tested positive on Thursday include two girls, two women and a man. According to the health bulletin issued by the department of health, two girls aged six and nine years, two women aged 29 and 24 years, and a 35-year-old man have tested positive in the district.

They have been identified as P 1505 (six-year-old girl), P 1506 (29-year-old female, mother of P 1505) , P 1507 ( (nine-year-old girl), P 1508 (24-year-old female, mother of P 1507), and P 1509 (35-year-old man, father of P 1507).

While P 1505 and P 1506 had returned from Telangana to Dharwad and was kept under institutional quarantine after screening at UAS, Dharwad, P 1507, P 1508 and P 1509 had returned to Dharwad from Mumbai and had been kept under institutional quarantine. The samples of their throat swab had been sent for testing and the result on Thursday said they had been infected by COVID-19. Sources said all the five are natives of Dharwad city. Their travel history is awaited.