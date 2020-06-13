Former MLA protests over conducting SSLC exams amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha chief and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj on Saturday staged a dharna, by beating 'jagate', at Chennamma Circle in Hubballi against conducting SSLC exams amidst novel coronavirus outbreak.

Nagaraj urged Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar to cancel all examinations in Karnataka and to pass all students in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since lockdown was announced, I have toured all districts, and 80% of parents are against examinations. How will the government give protection to nearly 15 lakh people including SSLC students, teachers and parents concerned with the examinations? What are the required arrangements made?" he asked.

The government should cancel its decision to conduct SSLC examinations and pass all students, on the model of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and other states. Lockdown was announced when COVID-19 cases were less, and now a "market-like situation" is allowed when cases are increasing, he charged.

He further said that online education is also not suitable for Indian students, especially those in rural areas, and it is expensive also. "We are not the USA and England, and most of parents and children are not ready for online education. The syllabus can be increased in the next academic year, as the safety of life is most important now," Vatal added.

Vatal and his supporters also raised slogans, seeking cancellation of examinations in all schools and colleges.