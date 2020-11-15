Gambling dens raided: 65 arrested, Rs 49 lakh seized in Dharwad

In a major crackdown on the gambling dens of Dharwad district, police officials led by Superintendent of Police P Krishnakant raided on 18 places on Saturday night and arrested 65 persons on charges of gambling.

The police have also recovered Rs 49 lakh, 34 vehicles and 66 cellphones from one gambling centre: Ramya Residency near Yarikoppa bypass on the outskirts of Dharwad city.

Speaking to a section of media persons IGP (Northern Range) Raghavendra Suhas said, the police team raided Ramya Residency and other places and recovered Rs 49 lakh, 34 vehicles and 66 cellphone sets.

He said the raids were following tip-off that the people were playing three-cards and ‘Andar-bahar’ which amount to gambling.

The arrested included second-rung leaders from all the major political parties, hoteliers and businessmen, the sources said. Ironically four constables were also found gambling during the raid at a den near Mummigatti on the outskirts of Dharwad.and according to sources the SP has suspended them pending enquiry.

The suspended are Manjunath Bagavi, Atmanand Betageri of Garag Police Station, Ismail Sayyednavar of Rural police station and Moiuddin Mulla of District Armed Reserve, Dharwad.

Local police is tight lipped on the issue and no FIR was recorded till the filing of this report.