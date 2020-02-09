Governemnt to waive off interests on farmers loan: BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the State Government has decided to waive off interest and compound interest of farmers who have taken loan from co-operatives banks.

Speaking to media persons at Hubballi Airport before attending a family function in City, Yediyurappa said the interest waiver would result in an additional burden of Rs 400 crore on the exchequer. “For the sake of farmers we have to do it,” he said and added that concessions will also be given to farmers who repay their loans before March 31.

Yediyurappa also said that preparation is in progress to give a pro-farmers budget on March 5.

No proposal

Chief minister also threw cold water on the demands of Vijayanagara Constituency MLA, Anand Singh over the formation of separate Vijayanagara district (with Hosapete as its headquarters). “There is no proposal in front of government to form a separate district,” he said.

Responding to a question on Mahadayi issue, Yediyurappa said he would be going to Delhi soon to felicitate the legal team, representing State, with all documents to fight the case. “I have asked our Advocate General to file a higher appeal in this regard. Funds will also be allotted in the budget for the implementation of the project,” he said.

Portfolio allocation

Yediyurappa said he has decided on the portfolios to be allotted to newly inducted 10 ministers and on Monday morning they will be allotted. He claimed that there are no demands for specific portfolios by any ministers.