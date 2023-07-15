Govt school in Hubballi goes 'EVM-way' to elect school parliament

After the election notification, filing of nomination, campaigning, and disciplined polling through 'EVM', 10 'MPs' have been elected, while their oath taking ceremony and 'Cabinet' formation is expected next week.

With a 190-strong electorate out of which 175 exercised their franchise after showing their identity cards, getting ink applied on their finger, and pressing the button adjacent to name and photograph of the candidates of their choice on the 'EVM', the Government High School at Vishweshwar Nagar in Hubballi has this time conducted the election for the school parliament imitating the procedures of Lok Sabha or Assembly elections.

While using an online EVM app for the polling, this government school (often called as Teggin school) not just made future citizens aware of using EVMs, but also the entire election process. A polling station with 'polling officials', 'policemen', and a polling compartment was recreated at the school. Two students even opted for NOTA.

Teachers played the role of election staff, while students showed their Aadhaar card and slips issued to them earlier to prove their identity as genuine voters.

'Agents' of the candidates were also there. 'EVMs' (smart phones with the app having the ballot paper) allowed polling only after each voter's identity was approved by the staff in the same app installed in mobiles used as 'ballot machines'.

37 candidates

"In our school, the 'EVM' method was used for the first time. The entire election process lasted for four days, while students were educated about this process in advance. We imitated the real election procedures so that children know how elections take place and how people's representatives are elected in a parliamentary democracy," said the school headmistress Dyamakka G Kammar.

She told DH that 37 candidates contested the polls, while three students each were elected from eighth and ninth standard, and four from the 10th standard.

Oath taking, and the appointment of prime minister and other ministers with different portfolios like sports, tour, and health would be held next week. A student from the 10th standard would be made the prime minister of the school. The Headmistress would be the honorary chairman of the school parliament, while social science teacher would be the secretary, she added.

'Awareness created'

The school's physical education teacher Mahantesh Balllari, who is behind the idea of using an online voting machine app for school parliament formation, stated that awareness among students about this kind of election was created for three days, while mock polling was also conducted for that purpose.

Corporator Santosh Chavhan, PSI Meenakshi, Siddu Mogalishettar, and SDMC chief Muttanna Surpur also visited the school during the school parliament election, and expressed happiness regarding the arrangements made for the election.

Block Education Officer (Hubballi City) Channappagouda also stated that this was the first time that a government school in the City took such an initiative.

"Some schools elect the school parliament unopposed, while others go for polls through ballot paper. But, using voting machine app is for the first time here. If other schools also show interest to hold school parliament polls in the same manner, we will definitely encourage them," he added.

School parliaments also serve as preparation for the school to participate in 'Youth Parliament' event to be held at the district-level, Channappagouda added.