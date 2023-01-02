H-D BRTS to develop traffic park for kids at Navanagar in Hubballi

When much is being talked about the need to develop traffic discipline at the tender age itself, the Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System Company Limited (HD-BRTSCL) has put one step forward by making preparations to develop a 'traffic park' for children.

Adjacent to the foot-over-bridge (FOB) of the BRTS bus station at Navanagar in Hubballi, the HD-BRTSCL will develop a well-equipped traffic park for children, having miniature models of the road network including traffic signals, junctions, footpath, traffic signs, and zebra crossing. It is aimed at creating road safety awareness among children, by making them familiar with the traffic rules to be followed.

With the help of the scaled-down version of the real street network, children can learn the rules of the road at this traffic park. Inspiration while designing this park has been drawn from the traffic park in Pune, though it would not be a replica of the Pune model.

According to HD-BRTSCL officials, children would also be allowed to use bicycles in the traffic park. A decision about having an instructor and maintenance aspects would be taken later. Considered the first such facility in the region, it would be the first such well-equipped traffic park in the entire State, though Bengaluru and Mysuru have traffic parks, officials say.

Part of bigger project

The traffic park will be a part of the children's park to be developed by the HD-BRTSCL as a city-level destination for children and their parents to visit. It has been included in the project for the improvement of accessibility and place-making at Navanagar. This larger project with transit-oriented development (TOD) principles also includes a plan to develop a transit plaza adjacent to the foot-over-bridge (FOB) landing area.

The HD-BRTSCL has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) to use two acres of land for this project.

The project is designed as per the specifications given by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and will be executed by the HD-BRTSCL. The project cost is being estimated, and it may come up to Rs 1.50 crore. Tender for the work would be called soon, officials added.

HD-BRTSCL and NWKRTC Managing Director Bharath S told DH that the design of this project has been finalised, and the cost estimate is being done.

In addition to the traffic park, the improvement of accessibility and place-making project includes a transit plaza having restrooms, seats, landscaped pockets, an amphitheatre, and other facilities in the interface between FOB landing area and the neighbourhood.

As per the plan, the children's park to be developed adjacent to the transit plaza will have play area, multi-purpose hall, and other facilities. The plan also includes developing a herbs garden to educate children.

Discussion is also going on to take up a project in the next phase to develop the interior road near the BRT station at Navanagar into a community spine having walkway, community space, gazebos, shaded seating, landscape pockets, bollards, and other facilities, officials added.