HDMP LoO asked explanation for holding Tipu Jayanti at his office

The Congress leaders’ act of celebrating Tipu Jayanti at the office of the leader of opposition in the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) has raised many an eyebrows.

The Congress corporators had opposed the HDMP’s decision to allow Tipu Jayanti and other such other programmes at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi.

Thereby, the Tipu Jayanti programme held at the office of Leader of Opposition in HDMP Rajrao (Doraj) Mannekuntal on Thursday created doubt about the violation of the government’s decision not to celebrate Tipu Jayanti on behalf of the government.

“We opposed the decision to allow Tipu Jayanti and other such programmes at the Idgah Maidan where namaz is performed twice in a year, and the issue is sensitive. But, Tipu Jayanti is allowed at Idgah Maidan which is also a property of the HDMP. Why can’t it be held in this chamber, that too individually?” Mannekuntal asked, adding that it was not a public function.

Hubballi-Dharwad City District Congress Committee president Altaf Halwoor charged that Ganesh Chaturthi and Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan were allowed due to the political agenda of the BJP, which wants to disturb peace. The BJP leaders won elections using the Idgah Maidan issue, and they should keep the photograph of this maidan at their home for coming to power, he added.

Corporators Imran Yaligar, Shambhu Salimani, Congress leaders Anilkumar Patil, Prakash Kyarakatti, Nagaraj Gouri, and others were present.

Notice issued

Meanwhile, commenting on celebrating Tipu Jayanti at the chamber of the HDMP’s leader of opposition, Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri observed that it was a wrong move, and is against the government direction.

“The Council secretary will be asked to issue a show-cause notice to Mannekuntal,” he said.

Later, as per the mayor’s instruction, the HDMP’s council secretary issued a notice to Mannekuntal, asking him to give a written reply to the mayor within three days, for celebrating Tipu Jayanti at his chamber along with other corporators. “Celebrating Tipu Jayanti in government offices is prohibited as per the government order,” the letter said.

Commissioner clarifies

However, HDMP Commissioner Gopal Krishna B clarified that celebrating Tipu Jayanti on behalf of individual or party would not be a violation. “The government order says that Tipu Jayanti should not be celebrated on behalf of the government. When they have celebrated on behalf of the party or individually, we cannot say not to do so,” he added.