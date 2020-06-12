HDUDA expecting Rs 10 cr by e-auctioning 126 corner sites: Kalburgi

Hubballi-Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) is expecting to mop-up at least Rs 10 crore by e-auctioning its 126 corner sites in Sattur, Raynal and Lakamanhalli, said its Chairman Nagesh Kalburgi.

Speaking to media persons at HDUDA office in Navanagar on Friday he said as per the directions of State government HDUDA is e-auctioning 843 plots, including the much sought after corner sites. In the first phase, HDUDA will be auctioning 126 corner site followed by another round of e-auctioning in next two months. He said there are 1,062 corner sites and 777 other vacant sites available with HDUDA that would be auctioned in later phases.

He said so far HDUDA has developed 34 layouts in twin cities, of which it has handed over 29 to Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike. Of the total 14,863 plots that were created in these layouts, 14,020 have been distributed among beneficiaries. The remaining 843 plots will be put for e-auctioning, he said.

Affordable houses

Kalburgi said HDUDA has sent a proposal to State government for approval of 160 group houses in three locations of Gandhinagar, Lakamanhalli and Tadisinakoppa at an estimated cost of Rs 22.95 crore. “We are waiting for the government’s nod on modalities of payment and construction process, as this is for the first time in State that such a group housing scheme is being proposed,” he said and added that a 569 sq ft single bedroom house would cost Rs 12 lakh, while an 863 sq ft two-bedroom house would cost Rs 19.5 lakh.

“There is a huge demand for plots in twin cities. However, there is limited availability of land,” he said and added that HDUDA is encouraging farmers to come forward for 50:50 joint venture for creating of layout, where the HDUDA would develop the land by providing 50% of the site created to the farmers. He said so far they have received 100 acres of land in Unkal, Tadsinakoppa and Itigatti. The demand is for 1000 acres in twin cities, he said.

Unauthorised layout

Kalburgi claimed that HDUDA has so far identified 57 unauthorised layout in twin cities, including 30 in Hubballi and 27 in Dharwad. “We have issued two notices to the owners of such illegal layouts. If they don’t rectify the layouts within the next two weeks, HDUDA will be forced to ‘demolish’ these layouts,” he said.

HDUDA Commissioner Ningappa H Kummanavar, officers Vivek Karekar, M Rajshekar and others were present.