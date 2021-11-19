'Historic': BSY thanks PM Modi for repealing farm laws

'Historic decision': B S Yediyurappa thanks PM for repealing farm law

It is a historic decision and it has nothing to do with forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states, says former CM

Manjunath Hegde Bommannalli
Manjunath Hegde Bommannalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Nov 19 2021, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 15:54 ist
Former CM Yediyurappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to farmers' demand by announcing the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws, without making it a "prestige issue".

"It is a historic decision and it has nothing to do with forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states. We have to do what farmers want. Protests were going on as farmers felt that there were some shortcomings in those farm laws, although we said they were good laws," he said.

Also read — Farm laws repealed a week before protest anniversary

He reiterated that the move has no link with forthcoming elections, stating "we do not have competitors anywhere."

"No question of victory or defeat of the government arises with regard to this decision. We thank and congratulate Modi for taking this historic decision by respecting farmers feelings," Yediyurappa said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Farm Bills
Yediyurappa
Farmer protests
Karnataka
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

 