'Historic decision': B S Yediyurappa thanks PM for repealing farm law

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to farmers' demand by announcing the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws, without making it a "prestige issue".

"It is a historic decision and it has nothing to do with forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states. We have to do what farmers want. Protests were going on as farmers felt that there were some shortcomings in those farm laws, although we said they were good laws," he said.

He reiterated that the move has no link with forthcoming elections, stating "we do not have competitors anywhere."

"No question of victory or defeat of the government arises with regard to this decision. We thank and congratulate Modi for taking this historic decision by respecting farmers feelings," Yediyurappa said.

