Hubballi-Ankola rail line is on track, says Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Hubballi-Ankola railway line project is almost certain to be implemented and Adani Groups of Industries has assured of investing Rs 6,000 crore for the development of Belekeri port.

Speaking at a programme to sign a memorandum of understanding between the State government and Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies at a private hotel here on Friday, Joshi said the state government has convinced the Ministry of Environment Forest & Climate Change regarding the importance of the railway project for the overall development of the region and we are certain of implementing the railway project soon.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was also present at the event, said the central government is certain to give clearance for the railway project.

The project is expected to connect the hinterlands of north Karnataka, especially in mining areas and power plants in Ballari, Vijayanagara, Raichur and others. However, environmentalists are opposing the projects as it would pass through the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats and could result in the cutting of more than 1.6 lakh trees.

It can be mentioned here that last month a seven-member committee, constituted as per the Karnataka High Court order and comprising of members from National Board for Wildlife (NBW) and experts from various fields, had visited Karwar, Ankola and Hubballi to assess and consult stakeholders of the project.

The committee was supposed to file a detailed report to the NBW and the Court regarding the feasibility of the project. The project has earlier been rejected by at least 12 statuary bodies, including a Supreme Court-appointed committee, over the disastrous impact it could cause on the ecologically sensitive Sahyadri Hills.