Hubballi flyover work may begin only by year-end

Though having a flyover at busy Chennamma Circle in Hubballi, the epicentre of the city which hosts heavy vehicular traffic as at least seven roads including highways join there, the work to start the first phase of the over a decade-long dream of a flyover there may take nearly six months to get started, even after announcements, revised estimates and tender process.

Different discussions were held, proposals were sent and committees visited to study the need for a flyover, in a period of over 10 years. But, the hope for the flyover raised suddenly when Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced funds for junction management nearly four years back. Now, tender is called for the construction of first phase of the flyover at Chennamma Circle, after several revisions of the detailed project report (DPR) and technical issues.

The project has seen inordinate delay, and vehicle users and pedestrians always cursed non-development of this junction, which has the iconic statue of Kittur Chennamma. After Gadkari's announcement, a Mumbai-based consultancy prepared a DPR of Rs 1,242 crore to construct flyovers at Chennamma Circle in Hubballi and at Jubilee Circle in Dharwad.

Cut in cost, size

Later, Gadkari wanted reduced estimated cost. Rs 360 crore was already sanctioned. Authorities decided to construct the flyover in Hubballi in the first phase. Mumbai company reduced the DPR cost, and later, the National Highways division of the Public Works Department (DPR) submitted another revised DPR, and size of the flyover planned earlier was also cut short.

"Rs 298 crore tender is called now, and bids are expected to be opened in the month of September. Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways will finalise the bids, and actual works of construction may begin by this year end," says an official of NH division.

The flyover work is expected to take three years for completion, and now, 50% cost sharing by the State Government is also sought for 3,370 square metre land to be acquired.

The plan

"As per the existing plan, beauty of the Chennamma Circle will not be disturbed, but will be enhanced. A 17 metre wide oval shape flyover would cover the circle, above minimum six metre of height. From there, a four-lane road would connect Lamington Road upto Shivakrupa Hospital before Dr B R Ambedkar Circle. From the circle, seven metre wide two-lane roads would move upto just after Hosur Circle, and a similar road would connect Vijayapur Road, near Desai Cross. A ramp from Bhagat Singh Circle near Hosur Circle will join the flyover near K H Patil statue," explained PWD (NH division) officer R K Mathad.

However, the first phase of the flyover will not cover Old PB Road from Old Hubballi side and not a considerable portion of Karwar Road. But, there will be a stretch from Hosur Circle to Clarks Inn hotel on Gokul Road. The plan is to make a proposal for buses to enter the flyover from bus stand itself, in the second phase, officials noted.

Due to all the processes, we have to wait for till this year end to see the commencement of this 3.6 km elevated corridor construction works.

Minister confirms

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is also the MP of this area, told DH from New Delhi that land acquisition is generally the responsibility of the State Government, and we are trying our best in this regard.

This flyover is exclusively a gift by Nitin Gadkari, as getting funds was very difficult. PWD NH division has prepared the DPR as per grants limitations and urgent need to de-congest the traffic at the circle.

Some procedures were delayed due to the lockdown, and construction related works would definitely begin by this year end, Joshi added.