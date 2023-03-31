Hubballi: Minor boy found murdered in semi-nude condition

An eight-year-old boy was found murdered at Doddamani ground near Settlement in Hubballi on Friday, and his body was in semi-nude condition (body had a shirt only).

The body of Nadeem Hasansaab Hubballi of Sainagar (basically from Chavaragudda village in Hubballi Rural taluk) was found amid bushes at Doddamani ground in the limits of Bendigeri Police Station. There were severe injuries on his face and head, as they were crushed with stone. His body had only a shirt.

The boy, who was studying in second standard, had come to his grandmother's house at Christian Colony three days back, due to vacation. He was missing since Thursday evening, parents were searching for him, but a complaint was not lodged, according to police.

"Investigation is on to find out those who murdered the boy, while parents are clueless about them. Probe is being conducted from all angles, and if there was any sexual harassment, that will also be known in the postmortem report," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & order) Rajeev M.