Indigo flight's tyre bursts while landing in Hubballi, passengers safe

An Indigo flight from Kannur experienced a nose wheel tyre burst after landing at Hubballi airport on Monday night. Fortunately, all seven passengers and four crew members disembarked safely.

The incident took place at 8:33 pm on Monday. Indigo ATR 6e-7979 made an attempt to land at 8:03 pm but went on a go-around procedure due to rain and bad weather. It experienced a tyre burst after it landed half an hour later, according to the airport officials.

"After the pilot communicated his suspicion about the tyre burst, the ATR and other emergency staff rushed to the runway and disembarked passengers and crew members. After confirming the nose wheel tyre burst, the aircraft was removed from the runway. Nobody was injured, and the runway was also not damaged," said Hubballi Airport director Pramodkunar Thackeray.

The aircraft from Kannur was supposed to fly to Bengaluru, from Hubballi. The journey was cancelled. The flight is under maintenance now. Flight operations on Tuesday were not affected, he said. The DGCA would take a call on such incidents, he added.