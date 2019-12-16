'Invest Karnataka-Hubballi' in February 2nd week

To invite major industrialists to take part in 'Invest Karnataka-Hubballi' investors' meet to be held in the City in the second week of February, and to attract them to invest in North Karnataka region, a roadshow will be organised in Mumbai on December 23.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar will meet noted industrialists in Mumbai on that day, asking them to invest in Karnataka, especially in North Karnataka region.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting for 'Invest Karnataka-Hubballi' event held here on Monday, Jagadish Shettar announced that the investors' meet in the City would be organised in the second week of February.

He stated that efforts would be made to change the mindset of investors about this region, by convincing them about the potential for industrial growth here, including good connectivity and availability of land.

Potential

"Hubballi has air connectivity with all major cities, while Kalaburagi airport has also become operational. The region has good road and train connectivity too. Around 500 acres of land is available for allotment at Mummigatti and Itigatti, while more land would be acquired for industrial purpose. The plan is to have a land bank of 3,000 acre near the twin cities," Shettar explained.

He said, the Union government's announcement of Mumbai-Bengaluru industrial corridor would benefit this region also.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has assured to develop Pune-Bengaluru Road into an eight-lane. There is also a plan to develop Belekeri port in Uttara Kannada district, for the benefit of exporters in the region, he said.

Union Chemicals & Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has been urged to sanction the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering & Technology (CIPET) for the region, and the State Government is ready to provide the land required, he noted.

Plans

On the model of Gujarat, Shettar said, provision for a separate authority for industrial growth in backward areas would be included in the new industrial policy. Due focus would be given on tax concessions too, to bring investments to Tier 2 cities, as industrial growth has become Bengaluru-centric now, he added.

A decision in the Cabinet would be taken soon to solve the problems of taxation in industrial areas, and the suggestion to fix a tax rate higher than residential but lesser than commercial rate would also be considered, he assured.

'Be positive'

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asked the local industrialists and businessmen to join hands with the government to create a positive atmosphere, to attract investors to this region.

Industries & Commerce Department Principal Secretary Gaurav Gupta stated that Hubballi-Dharwad is strategically located, and more opportunities for industrial development have arisen in the region.

MLAs Prasad Abbayya and Aravid Bellad, MLCs Shrinivas Mane and Pradeep Shettar, Industries & Commerce Department Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, KIADB CEO Basavarajendra, Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan, ZP CEO B C Sateesh, and others were present.