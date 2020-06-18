It's central leadership call: Jagadish Shettar on Karnataka Legislative Council nominees

It's central leadership's call: Shettar on MLC nominees

  • Jun 18 2020, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 16:09 ist
Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar. Credit: DH Photo

Large & Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Thursday said the BJP nominees for Karnataka Legislative Council elections was the party's central leadership's decision. 

"It is the party's central leadership's decision, and we have to follow it," he said while reacting to the list of BJP nominees announced by the BJP central leadership, which excluded former minister A H Vishwanath who moved from JD(S) to BJP and was defeated in Hunasur Assembly by-elections,

We had discussed possible nominees at the state's core committee meeting, and had taken a unanimous decision. But, that does not mean that state BJP’s influence at the central level has come down, Shettar added.

