It's hattrick of officials' budget in Hubballi Dharwad Mahanagara Palike

For the third consecutive time, the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) is having a budget prepared, finalised and approved by officials, instead of elected representatives.

If the HDMP had an elected body in place, the chairperson of the HDMP's taxation, finance and appeals committee would have presented the budget, and it would have been discussed on the floor. In the absence of the elected body, HDMP's budgets for 2020-21 and 2021-22 were prepared by the HDMP commissioner and his team of officials.

Elections were held nearly four months ago and corporators were elected. But they have not yet taken oath while mayoral polls are not yet held. In such a situation, the HDMP officials themselves are preparing the budget this time also, and are reaching the stage of giving it final touches.

After public consultation, the HDMP's budget for 2022-23 is expected to be ready by February 10, and later, it would be submitted to the regional commissioner (administrator of the HDMP), to get the government's approval before March 31.

Meanwhile, the HDMP commissioner has called for a public consultation meeting on budget preparation in Dharwad and Hubballi on Friday (February 4), to collect the views of citizens and various organisations.

'People's budget'

"In addition to physical meetings for public consultation, we are holding online meetings also to receive suggestions from all corners for the draft budget. HDMP's accounts department is already collecting the data required for the budget," said HDMP Commissioner Gopal Krishna B.

"The budget would be exactly what the twin cities deserve, like due focus would be given on all aspects including roads, waste management and revenue generation. Implementation of the previous budget would also be reviewed, and we would think how the budget should be in the changed times," he said.

'Routine data only'

Voicing the views of corporators-elect, former mayor and four-time corporator Veeranna Savadi lamented that the budget prepared by the officials is of only their routine work of number game.

"If the finance committee prepared the draft budget, it would have been discussed with the mayor usually, and all members would have discussed it on the floor, suggesting changes. Being in direct contact with people, elected body knows the problems of people and would have a vision. It can ably reserve funds and design schemes for people's welfare, Now, we can only give letters," he said.

"Officials only spend money, and do not implement the vision of the budget satisfactory, while visible projects are also not taken up. The dates of mayoral polls are not yet fixed. Let them prepare the budget now as they have power, and we will do a supplementary budget after the elected body comes to place. But, major changes cannot be made in the supplementary budget,'' Savadi said.

