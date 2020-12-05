Karnataka bandh gets no response in Hubballi

With the call for Karnataka bandh evoking no response in Hubballi, normal life prevailed in the city on Saturday.

Bus service and other traffic including autorickshaws were not affected. Commercial establishments, banks, hotels, market places and petrol pumps were also open as usual.

Only a few pro-Kannada activists staged protests at Chennamma Circle and Sangolli Rayanna Circle for some time.

Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Praveenkumar Shetty faction) and Karnataka Rajya Manavahakkugala Rakshane Mattu Bhrashtachara Nirmulana Samiti staged a protest at Sangolli Rayanna Circle, and they urged the government to withdraw its decision to form Maratha Development Corporation. They also condemned MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Bellad for terming pro-Kannada activists as 'roll-call activists'. They also burnt the photographs of Yatnal, Bellad and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Police detained 15 protesters when they tried to stage a rasta roko.

At Chennamma Circle, members of Karnataka Sangram Sena and Jaya Karnataka organisations staged separate protests. Police Commissioner Labhu Ram supervised security arrangements, and he stated that elaborate bundobust has been arranged to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.