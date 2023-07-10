Karnataka couple's service for needy gets new angle

Kariyappa Shirahatti and his wife Sunanda keep food, shaving set, blanket and other material in their bag everytime they come out of their house. They feed destitute people near railway stations, bus stands and other places, and offer other required help for free.

After several years they started feeding the needy people, Shirahatti couple is now on a mission to collect excess food from places where marriages and other programmes take place, and distribute them to the needy including orphans found at public places.

Kariyappa, who is basically from Laxmeshwar in Gadag district, is not a wealthy man. Son of a pourakarmika, Kariyappa runs a small shop at Anand Nagar area in Hubballi. Sunanda prepares 'rotti' and 'chapati', which they sell in the shop, along with coconut and other material. The couple has no children. Kariyappa says they treat helpless people as their children.

Kariyappa was seen giving haircut, shaving, food and clothes to the destitutes even during the lockdown.

Service activities are taken up under the banner of Shri Neelappa Guddappa Shirahatti Seva Samsthe, an organisation started in the name of Kariyappa's father.

Kariyappa says even the pension amount his mother receives is also used to serve the poor and needy. My wife is a differently-abled person, and we used to feed 50 needy persons per day, he told DH. "All these years, I used to give food, cloth and other help to the needy. Now, I want to stop the wastage of valuable food. Donors Chandrashekhar and Nagaratna Amingad have helped to get a second-hand Omni vehicle to collect and distribute food," Kariyappa said.

On Sunday, 'Hasidavara Anna Jolige' programme to collect excess food from function venues and distribute it to the needy was officially launched by Shri Neelappa Guddappa Shirahatti Seva Samsthe. A website (www.sneelappango.com) was also launched on the occasion.

"There are people who are ready to give food and to receive it. We just act as a link between them. In case of excess food in functions, they can call on 93801 36683," Kariyapppa added.

High Court retired judge Arali Nagaraj, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, Mayor Veena Baradwad and others were the guests at the programme held at Moorusaviramutt premises in Hubballi on Sunday, and they lauded the selfless service of Shirahatti family. They also sought the support of all for this service activity. Former MP I G Sanadi, Dr Anand Pandurangi, and others were also present.