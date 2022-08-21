Karnataka criminal Baccha Khan caught with woman post court hearing, arrested

The Hubballi-Dharwad police on Saturday arrested notorious criminal Baccha Khan along with his love interest from a lodge at Sattur near Dharwad. Khan is a close aide of Mumbai underworld don Chota Shakeel and he faces several cases of extortion. He is now lodged in Ballari jail in the murder case of Fruit Irfan of Dharwad.

On Saturday, Khan was brought to a local court in Dharwad for a hearing. Later, the police escorted Khan to a lodge along with his girlfriend and stood guard outside the room in the lodge.

On the basis of a tip-off, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram sent a team of local police to raid the lodge and nab Bdaccha Khan.

Accordingly, the police caught the couple and have handed them over to the Vidyagiri police.