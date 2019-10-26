Karnataka: Disqualified MLAs likely to get BJP ticket

State BJP' top brass dropped a strong hint that disqualified MLAs would be fielded by the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly by-elections.

Holding meetings of BJP leaders from seven constituencies of disqualified MLAs, in North Karnataka region, here on Saturday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa asked them to work for the victory of candidates to be fielded by the party.

"Yediyurappa clearly noted that disqualified MLAs are likely to get BJP ticket," said a BJP leader who attended the meeting.

On condition of anonymity, a leader from Ballari said, "They said Anand Singh from Vijayanagar constituency was the first MLA to tender resignation, and BJP came to power because of resignation by all those MLAs. Though the party decides to give the ticket to Anand Singh, we will have to work for the party's victory'.

BJP Ballari district unit president Channabasanagouda Patil confirmed that leaders informed that Anand Singh would be most probably given the ticket.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka stated that aspirants should understand how this government came.

BJP's state and national leadership would finalise the candidates, after the Supreme Court verdict, he said.

BC Patil meets BSY

Meanwhile, disqualified Hirekerur MLA BC Patil visited the hotel where BJP meeting was going on, and he stated that he had come to invite the chief minister to inaugurate development works taken up when he was the MLA, and to seek better flood relief.

"We have not yet decided to join BJP, and we are waiting for the Supreme Court judgement," he added.

CM has agreed to attend development works inauguration function to be held in Hirekerur, he later said, after meeting Yediyurappa.