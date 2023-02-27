Karnataka HC confirms life term to convict in jeweller's murder case

The Dharwad bench of the Karnataka High Court has upheld the life sentence awarded to a man convicted for the murder of a jeweller in Hubballi in March 2015.

Ramadas Kudalkar was assaulted in his shop Lakshmi Jewellers on March 7, 2015. The prosecution’s case was that the accused Santhosh Achari had attacked using a machete over a financialdispute.

The victim’s statement was recorded by police inspector N Pushpalatha and DCP Hanumantharaya at the emergency care unit of the KIMS hospital in Hubballi.

The statement was also recorded using a handycam. In this statement, the victim said that Santhosh Achari had attacked him since he had to return Rs 60,000. The doctors did not permit them to continue with the recording of the statement and Ramadas died the next day due to the deterioration of his condition.

After the trial, the sessions court held Santhosh Achari guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Santhosh Achari’s wife challenged the conviction before the high court. It was argued that Ramadas could not have made a dying declaration since he was heavily sedated due to head injuries.

A division bench of Justices H B Prabhakara Sastry and C M Joshi said that whatever that had been heard by police inspector N Pushpalatha, Deepa, wife of the deceased, Prakash, bother of the deceased and complainant in the case, and Assistant Sub Inspector Ramachandra Niralagi gains importance and the trial court has analysed their evidence in arriving at the conclusions.