Karnataka: HDUDA to increase floor area ratio in Hubballi, Dharwad

To boost vertical development in Hubballi-Dharwad, on Belagavi model, the Hubballi-Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) has resolved to increase the floor area ratio (FAR) in the twin cities from existing 11.5 metre height to 15 metre, and to change some other zonal regulations.

After attending the HDUDA's annual meeting here on Monday, HDUDA chairman Nagesh Kalburgi and District In-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar confirmed that proposal in this regard would be submitted to the Urban Development Department within a week.

The decisions were taken considering some demands of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), which highlighted the differences in zonal regulations between Hubballi-Dharwad and other cities.

"We decided to reduce the width of road from existing 12 metre in front of apartments to 9 metre in City area, and 12 metre outside the city limits. However, the meeting rejected the demand to give civic amenities (CA) land to owners' associations on lease. But the HDUDA agreed to use industrial area from commercial activities," Kalburgi said.