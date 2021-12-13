Karnataka State Law University: Health of protesting student deteriorates, admitted to hospital

Health of protesting student at KSLU deteriorates

Students have been protesting against offline examinations, with a section of them on a hunger strike since the past five days

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Dec 13 2021, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 14:44 ist
A student of Karnataka State Law University, who was on a hunger strike for past five days, was admitted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Science, Hubballi, after his health condition deteriorated on Monday.

The students of the University are staging a protest since December 6 demanding that the university scrap the offline examinations and commence the odd semesters based on evaluation through assignments.  However, a recent order from a Dharwad High Court bench had made it mandatory for the university to conduct offline examination. 

Hunger strike

Five students of the third and fifth semester where on hunger strike for the past five days. However, on Monday morning, the health condition of Maltesh Chikkanavar deteriorated as he complained of chest pain. 

Police sources said the student is suffering from dehydration and due to gastric issues, complained of chest pain. His condition is said to be stable. Gaurav Nayak, one of the protesting students, said that the health condition of two other students on hunger strike has also deteriorated and they are receiving treatment at the protest site. 

VC house picket

Following the deterioration of health condition of Maltesh, students barged into the compound of Vice Chancellor Eshwar Bhat's house and demanded an immediate rollback of its decision to conduct offline examinations. 

The students charged that the vice chancellor was non-responsive to their demands. 

Bhat, during MLA Prasad Abayya's visit, had expressed his inability to postpone the offline examinations as it would amount to contempt of court orders. The high court is expected to hear a petition of the students on Monday afternoon.

Karnataka
Hubballi-Dharwad

