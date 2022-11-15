Karnataka youth kidnapped, assaulted for talking to girl; two held

K'taka youth kidnapped, assaulted for talking to girl

The arrested have been identified as Mohammadgous alias Afak Guradi and Sohel Bepari, both residents of Hubballi

Manjunath Venkatraman, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Nov 15 2022, 17:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Gokul Road police on Tuesday arrested two youths on charges of kidnapping a college student for his act of talking with a girl.

Four persons allegedly kidnapped one Manjunath Samer of Hebbal village from Akshay Park on Gokul Road, took him to the outskirts of the city on Kusugal Road, and assaulted him. They reportedly did so after Manjunath spoke to a girl.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammadgous alias Afak Guradi and Sohel Bepari, both residents of Hubballi. Search is on for the other accused, Prateek and Sourabh, police said.

