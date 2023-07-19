Karnataka's two foresters bag NTCA award

Two foresters of Karnataka have bagged this year’s National Tiger Conservation Authority award for their "exemplary work" in the tiger reserves.

While Veeranjineya V, Deputy Range Forest Officer, Kali Tiger Reserve, bagged the award for the rehabilitation work he has taken up; Anand R, Forest Guard, Bandipur Tiger Reserve won the award for resolving a tiger poaching case within 24 hours of crime and management of forest fire in his beat.

Veeranjineya is credited with facilitating nearly 281 families in 38 villages of KTR to be voluntarily relocated within 28 months. “Not just convincing the forest dwellers to relocate to a safer place, Veeranjineya handheld them even after relocating them by ensuring the displaced families received ration cards, voter id and other government benefits,” said former KTR field director Maria Christu Raja, who recommended Veeranjineya’s name for the award. His efforts have resulted in adding nearly 3,500 hectares of inviolate forest land between 2021-23.

Speaking to DH, Veeranjineya said rehabilitation work has brought him immense job satisfaction. “It was a team effort that resulted in the relocation of 281 families and I consider myself to be just the face of the team that won the award,” he said.

Bandipur Field Director Ramesh Kumar P said Anand, who first joined the department as a watcher and has now progressed to forester, has been one of the most hard-working and sincere guards of Bandipur. He has over the years helped in the prevention of poaching of animals and smuggling of trees. His name was recommended for his efforts of resolving a tiger poaching case in 2021. The tiger was snared by miscreants at Gundre and within 24 hours the accused persons were arrested due to the efforts of Anand.

Anand said the announcement of the award came as a surprise to him as he was not aware that the higher officials had recommended his name.

The award will be presented by the Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate change on July 29 at Corbett Tiger Reserve as part of the Global Tiger Day celebration.