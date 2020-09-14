KIMS delivers babies of 101 Covid-19 positive women

Karnataka Institute Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi, which is also a designated Covid-19 hospital, has so far delivered babies of over 100 coronavirus positive pregnant women.

Among 101 such deliveries handled by the Obstetrics & Gynecology Department of the KIMS till September 13, 35 were normal deliveries including the delivery of twins, and 66 were cesarean section. Four stillbirths and death of three mothers with serious health problems were also recorded.

"Initially, there was fear about Covid-19 among doctors also. The decision about cesarean was taken liberally then, for the safety of all, and the number of cases with complications, referred by other hospitals, was also more. The number of normal deliveries has been more in recent days. Only one newborn tested positive for Covid-19," said KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani.

In pre-Covid-19 situation, KIMS used to handle upto 1,000 deliveries per month. As some people are now afraid to come to KIMS as coronavirus patients are treated here, this number is 800 now, he said, adding that Covid-19 deaths are comparatively more at KIMS as patients with complicated problems are referred to here from surrounding districts.

KIMS OBG Department head Kasturi Donimath noted that 10 house surgeons, eight postgraduate students, three staff nurses and two other staff of the department contracted the virus, and they are back on duty after recovering.

KIMS Pediatrics Department head Prakash Wari informed that 66 Covid-19 positive children were treated so far, including 10 children with mild symptoms, and all were discharged.

Dr Ullas Bisaleri of Surgery Department stated that Covid-19 can lead to blood clotting resulting in gangrene, and it can also manifest after recovery from Covid. A few such cases were handled at the KIMS, he added.