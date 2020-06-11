KIMS Hubballi receives 100 PPE kits; sufficient stock available for now

Karnataka Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) in Hubballi, which has a designated COVID-19 hospital in Dharwad district, has sufficient stock of about 3,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits as of now, while the hospital has 24 active novel coronavirus cases at present.

"District Administration is providing PPE kits and other material required, along with donors including organisations and individuals. The usage of PPE kits per day is between 100 and 150 here. However, any number of PPE kits given to us is very helpful," said KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani.

"KIMS has already conducted plasma therapy. We are getting plasma refrigerator, which can store 1,200 packets of plasma of 200 ml each, for one year. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 are being convinced to donate plasma, for future use. Other districts are also urged to arrange plasma donation for KIMS," Dr Ramalingappa said.

KIMS Medical Superintendent, Arun Kumar C, noted that all efforts including dialysis were conducted on a 58-year-old (P-1,943) who had several other health problems, but he did not respond to the treatment and died.

Earlier, Dr Ramalingappa and other doctors of KIMS received 100 PPE kits donated by Lions Club of Hubballi.

"Each PPE kit costs from Rs 900 to Rs 1,000, and 100 kits are today being given for the safety of front-line warriors at the COVID-19 hospital here," said Lions Club of Hubballi president Uday Badkar.