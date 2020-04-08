Lab in Hubballi starts testing throat swab for COVID-19

Laboratory in Hubballi starts testing throat swabs for COVID-19

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Apr 08 2020, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 15:03 ist
Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar observes throat swab collection demonstration using the swab collection box donated by Young Indians and Ladies Circle India, at KIMS in Hubballi on Wednesday. (Credi: DH Photo)

A day after getting the approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the laboratory to test throat swab for COVID-19 infection has begun functioning at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi on Wednesday.

The laboratory, located at the microbiology department of the KIMS, received four samples until Wednesday afternoon. This laboratory will receive samples from Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada districts, and also from Belagavi district till a laboratory is set up there.

Follow the latest updates of coronavirus cases in India here

"We have testing machines at the multi-disciplinary research unit (MRU), and the ICMR has given the approval to use them for COVID-19 test. Thirty to 40 samples can be tested per day, and we have demanded one more testing machine so that more than 100 samples can be tested each day," said KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani.

Meanwhile, Large & Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan also inspected the laboratory. As three microbiologists are working at the laboratory at present, Shettar stated that steps would be taken to depute two microbiologists from Karnatak University in Dharwad.

Until now, samples were sent to Shivamogga and it used to take two-three days to get the result. The laboratory in Hubballi would give results within 24 hours. The ICMR is expected to approve COVID-19 testing laboratory in Belagavi in a day or two, Shettar added.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

Swab collection box

Young Indians (YI) and Ladies Circle India have donated a swab collection box to the KIMS, for the convenient and safe collection of throat swabs. MLC S V Sankanur will donate another box to District Hospital in Dharwad.

"The air-tight box has covers for hands of doctor inside the box, and its cost is Rs 18,000," said YI Hubballi chapter chairman Dr Shrinivas Joshi.

There is a demand for eight more tunnels in the district, he noted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Indian Council of Medical Research
ICMR
Karnataka
Hubballi
KIMS
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

SC asks Govt to consider free Covid-19 test at pvt labs

SC asks Govt to consider free Covid-19 test at pvt labs

 