Man from Dharwad tests positive for coronavirus, Karnataka tally now at 21

A 33-year-old man who arrived in Dharwad from Australia has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dharwad's Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan confirmed that he was the 21st case to be reported in Karnataka.

The man arrived in Dharwad on March 12 and was admitted to a private hospital after he started showing symptoms for COVID-19 The doctors at the hospital informed health officials who shifted him immediately to the isolation ward at KIMS in Hubballi. His test report on Sunday confirmed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Contact tracing is under progress and a three-kilometer area in Hosayellapur in old Dharwad has been declared a Containment Area, said DC Deepa Cholan.