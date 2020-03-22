Dharwad man tests positive for coronavirus

Man from Dharwad tests positive for coronavirus, Karnataka tally now at 21

Srinidhi R
Srinidhi R, DHNS, Dharwad,
  • Mar 22 2020, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 10:03 ist
Representative photo. (iStock)

A 33-year-old man who arrived in Dharwad from Australia has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dharwad's Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan confirmed that he was the 21st case to be reported in Karnataka.

The man arrived in Dharwad on March 12 and was admitted to a private hospital after he started showing symptoms for COVID-19 The doctors at the hospital informed health officials who shifted him immediately to the isolation ward at KIMS in Hubballi. His test report on Sunday confirmed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Contact tracing is under progress and a three-kilometer area in Hosayellapur in old Dharwad has been declared a Containment Area, said DC Deepa Cholan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Dharwad
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Religion in conservative Mideast adapts to coronavirus

Religion in conservative Mideast adapts to coronavirus

COVID-19: Bengaluru Metro cuts running time

COVID-19: Bengaluru Metro cuts running time

COVID-19 forces online wedding for UP couple

COVID-19 forces online wedding for UP couple

How to not kill your kids during coronavirus lockdown

How to not kill your kids during coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus: Will the Tokyo Olympics open?

Coronavirus: Will the Tokyo Olympics open?

 