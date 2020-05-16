Mango trader tests positive for COVID-19 in Dharwad

Srinidhi R
Srinidhi R, DHNS, Dharwad,
  • May 16 2020, 13:28 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 13:28 ist
Representative image.

A mango trader aged 34, who had travelled to Mumbai, Pune from Dharwad to sell mangoes, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

He is a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Dharwad city. After returning from Mumbai, he had SARI symptoms and his throat swab was sent for lab test. The report confirmed him testing positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday.

He has been shifted to KIMS for treatment. This is the 22nd case in Dharwad district. Seven persons have recovered and discharged so far.

Dharwad
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

