Modi gets rousing reception during roadshow in Hubballi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was accorded a warm reception by thousands of people lined up on either side of the 7-km stretch between the Hubballi airport and the National Youth Festival venue.

Modi arrived at Hubballi airport at 3 pm. He was received by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel among others.

He took out a road show to the venue via Gokul Road, New Cotton Market Road and Deshpande Nagar. The roadshow lasted for close to an hour. Braving scorching heat, an enthusiastic crowd on either side of the road chanted ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans as the prime minister in his signature kurta-jacket, standing on the running board of his car, waved at them.

At several points on Gokul Road and Hosur circle, people occupied every available space to catch a glimpse of Modi. At a few places people showered flower petals as his motorcade passed through the stretch slowly.

The entire stretch was barricaded and over 3,000 police personnel were deployed on the 7-km route. Hours before the roadshow, all roads leading to the venue were closed for traffic.