Mother allowed into COVID-19 isolation ward in Karnataka

With all protective gear, a mother of three kids who tested positive for coronavirus in Hubballi, has been allowed to stay with them in the isolation ward of Karnataka Institute of Medical Science.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The district administration has allowed the 32-year-old woman, wife of P-236, to stay with her children. The couple has three children: a three-and-half-year-old son (P-234), a five-year-old son (P-233) and a seven-year-old daughter (P-235). On April 13, the medical reports of P-236 (the father) and the three kids came back positive, while the swab test of the mother was negative for the virus.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

According to the protocol, the kids and their father were shifted to the isolation ward, while the mother was housed in a government facility for quarantine.

“The father and their uncle (P-194) found it difficult to ‘manage’ the three kids, especially the boys. Even the medical staff and doctors tried their best to console the kids, but could not,” said a family member and added that the mother requested the doctors and district administration to allow her to be with her kids.

After consulting with the deputy commissioner, the KIMS doctors allowed the mother to stay with her kids. She was provided with all protective gear, including PPEs, hand gloves and masks. She is being regularly checked for any symptoms.

Senior doctors said, the rules are very strict when it comes to Covid-19 treatment. Apart from medical staff and doctors, no one else is allowed inside isolation wards. However, there was no point keeping the kids away from their mother since they have been in quarantine for several days and the mother had not shown any symptoms. Even the five positive patients were stable and a majority of them are asymptomatic, so there was no harm seen in sending the mother inside the quarantine ward with protection.

“We were confident that Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan would allow the mother to stay at the isolation ward as she too is a mother and understands the plight of both the mother and kids,” said the family sources and thanked the administration for all the support they have been receiving.

Speaking to DH, Deepa said, the mother has been allowed to enter the ward with PPEs and other safety gear. “We allowed her as the kids are too small and need thd mother’s care,” she said.