Muthalik 'purifies' Idgah Maidan after Tipu Jayanti, celebrates Kanakadasa Janayti

A day after Tipu Jayanti was celebrated at Idgah Maidan near Chennamma Circle in Hubballi, Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik on Friday sprinkled goumutra there to 'cleanse' the venue, charging that the place became 'apavitra' (unholy or impure) due to the Tipu Jayanti event.

Sena members also celebrated Kanakadasa Jayanti at a portion of the ground, with the permission from the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP).

"Tipu was anti-Hindu, anti-Kannada, fanatic and cruel, and he forcibly converted many people into Islam. Celebrating his birth anniversary has made this place 'apavitra'. Therefore, we are sprinkling goumotra here to cleanse this place, before celebrating Kanakadasa Jayanti here," Muthalik said.

Opining that HDMP's act of permitting Tipu Jayanti was a wrong move, Muthalik said it was politically motivated and BJP is following dual standards. "We will consult advocates about starting a legal fight," he noted.

He also stated that action should be taken against Leader of Opposition in HDMP Rajarao (Doraj) Mannekuntal for celebrating Tipu Jayanti at his chamber, and a case should be filed. "Or, we will file a case," he said.

Reacting on Congress MLA Tanveer Sait's statement about installing a 100-feet-tall statue of Tipu Sultan in Mysuru, Muthalik said, "If that is done, that will be demolished like Brabri Masjid. Don't bring a black-spot to Karnataka by installing Tipu's statue," he added. "Let them install statues of great personalities from Muslim community like Dr A P J Abdul Kalam or Shishual Sharif," Muthalik noted.

Muthalik and other Hindu workers performed puja to the portrait of Saint Kanakadasa, and raised slogans. Muthalik said, Kanakadasa's messages are very relevant even today to eradicate caste differences.

Police bundobust was in place, to see that no untoward incident took place. Arrangements like dividing the ground into two halves using shamiyana and fence, to divide the areas having Idgah structure and event venue, continued on Friday also. Muthalik and his supporters were taken to preventive custody by the police on Thursday, when they tried to stage a protest against Tipu Jayanti, and they were released later.

Republican Party of India (Athawale) city unit, which had earlier sought permission from the HDMP to celebrate Onake Obavva Jayanti at Idgah Maidan on Friday, changed its stand. "It is decided not to hold the programme at the maidan to ensure that the sentiments of Muslims are not hurt," the party office-bearers said in a letter submitted to the mayor.