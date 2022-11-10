Muthalik, supporters detained for protest against Tipu Jayanti event at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik and other workers of the outfit were detained by the police on Thursday when they moved to stage a protest against the Tipu Jayanti programme at Idgah Maidan near Chennamma Circle in Hubballi.

The BJP-controlled Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) had given permission to AIMIM to hold the Tipu Jayanti programme at the maidan.

"Tipu is not a freedom fighter, he was anti-Hindu and anti-Kannada, and he demolished temples. His birth anniversary should not be celebrated. The AIMIM is an anti-national party," Muthalik said.

Stating that he would file a PIL in the High Court against allowing Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan, he said that BJP gave permission for the programme only to get political benefit by dividing the votes of the Congress.

He also said that HDMP's move of giving permission for Tipu Jayanti is wrong as the government had banned this. "We will celebrate 'Kanakadasa Jayanti' at the maidan for which an application has already been submitted to the Palike," he added.

Heavy police security was arranged in and around Idgah Maidan.

The programme was allowed to be conducted in a portion of the ground. The area having the Idgah structure was separated with 'shamiyana' and a fence.

Permission was given to hold the event for two hours from 10 AM. Led by AIMIM district unit joint secretary Vijay Guntral, Tipu Jayanti was celebrated in a simple manner for 25 minutes from 11.25 AM.

The portraits of Tipu Sultan were garlanded and floral tributes paid. Slogans hailing Tipu Sultan were also raised and sweets distributed. Over 30 persons attended the programme. Samata Sainik Dal leader Shankar Ajmani and others were present on the occasion.

Three corporators of the AIMIM, including the party's district unit president Nazir Ahmed Honnyal, did not attend the event. Honnyal had stated that the party is against holding Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan.

"It is a historical day as freedom fighter Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary is celebrated at Idgah Maidan for the first time," Guntral said.

He also termed Muthalik ignorant and an anti-national for opposing Tipu Jayanti.

AIMIM district unit joint secretary Vijay Guntral had sought permission to hold Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan, and the BJP-ruled HDMP had given the permission with terms and conditions even amid opposition from Congress and AIMIM corporators.

AIMIM district unit president president and corporator Nazir Ahmed Honnyal said the party is against holding Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan, and Guntral's move has been brought to the notice of the senior leaders of the party. However, Guntral stated that the application was given in consultation with the party leaders, and they might be under some pressure now to change their stand.

BJP city district unit and Vishwa Hindu Parishad had also raised an objection to Tipu Jayanti being held at Idgah Maidan.

After holding a meeting with ruling and Opposition leaders, Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri had announced on Wednesday night that permission would be given to celebrate birth anniversaries of great personalities and such events at Idgah Maidan except on Independence Day, Republic Day, Ramzan and Bakrid.

The HDMP had also allowed Ganesh Chaturthi programme for three days at the maidan over two months back after a house committee gave a recommendation for that though the Congress corporators opposed it.