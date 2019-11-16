No takers for Smart City projects in Hubballi

There appears to be no takers for the road packages under the Smart City project in Hubballi-Dharwad. No contractor has come forward to bid for the three road works totalling to Rs 127.50 crore even after floating tenders for five times. Given the lukewarm response, Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City Limited (HDSCL) has hinted at shelving these projects if there are no bidders this time.

While the two road packages are in the heart of Hubballi, the third package comprises providing basic service to the urban poor on the outskirts.

The projects include supply of pressurised water, creation of underground drainage system, setting up streetlights, road-marking, laying of footpaths, junction improvements and drains, and road resurfacing. The contractor has the responsibility of ensuring operation and maintenance of these roads for five years. All the three roads are of five km in length.

Apart from road projects, the HDSCL was also forced re-tender the Rs 15-crore Unkal Lake Development project, as contractors did not show interest for this work. Now, the officials are contemplating of merging phase-two project of the Unkal lake development and repackage the project to Rs 40 crore so as to attract contractors for a “bigger project.”

Various reasons are being cited for the lukewarm response for these projects, one of them being opposition from the commercial establishments on these roads. The conditions imposed by the HDSCL are also forcing many contractors to stay away from participating in the tender process.

“The contractors are enquiring about the projects, they undertake the site visit, but are not participating in the tender process,” said HDSCL Special Officer S H Naregal. He said that in all probabilities, these projects would be shelved if no contractor comes forth till November 24, the last date to submit bids.

The contractors fear that they would not be able to complete these projects in the stipulated time as shop owners on these roads would move the court. There are several challenges on these roads as the present drainage system is very old, and de-clustering public amenities under ground is a tedious work.

At least four contractors who had shown interest in the project but backed off later informed DH that the projects were not feasible and the in-put cost would be more than the tender amount.

Meanwhile, the shop owners are opposing these projects as it would affect their day-to-day business. “We are sure that officials will not be able to complete the project in 18 months. If it is dragged on for three-four years, by then, our business will be completely ruined,” said an owner of one of the famous textile showroom near Dajibanpet.