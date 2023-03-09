Permission denied for Holi fest at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi

Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP), which had allowed Ganesh Chaturthi and Tipu Jayanti programmes to be conducted for the first time at Idgah Maidan near Chennamma Circle in Hubballi last year, has denied this time the permission to install Kamanna idol and celebrate Holi festival at the maidan.

After consulting the Police Department, HDMP Commissioner declined the application citing delay in submitting the application and inability to arrange the required bundobust on short notice in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on March 12 as the reason.

Rani Chennamma Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali and Shree Gajanan Mahamandal had on March 7 submitted applications seeking permission to install the Kamanna idol at the maidan. After consulting other corporators on Wednesday, Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri had agreed to allow Rani Chennamma Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali to install the Kamanna idol at the maidan from March 9 to 11 and had asked the HDMP Commissioner to take appropriate steps in this regard.

Seeking permission, members of the Mahamandali and other organisations staged a protest in front of Idgah Maidan gate on Wednesday night. Vehicles parked at the maidan were removed, gates were locked and police presence was arranged on Wednesday evening itself.

HDMP Commissioner Gopal Krishna B and Police Commissioner Raman Gupta held a meeting with the Mahamandali members on Thursday and informed them that their application could not be considered.

"Like earlier occasions, I discussed with the higher officials and police officials, as we have to think about repercussions. Applications related to the maidan were submitted on March 7 when the festival started, and Kamanna idols were installed at all others places on that day itself. Required arrangements cannot be made in such a short duration, and police also said it would be very difficult to make the required bundobust as security arrangements have to be made for the Prime Minister's programme in Dharwad on March 12," Dr Gopal Krishna said.

Police Commissioner Raman Gupta stated that prior information at least 10 days before the programme is required as forces have to be arranged and deployed, and CCTV cameras have to be installed. Security has already been arranged for all Kamanna idols in the City which were installed on March 7, he added.

Terming the officials' decision not to allow Kamanna idol installation at the maidan citing the inability to arrange the required bundobust as the reason, a 'failure', Rani Chennamma Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali president Sanjeev Badaskar said, "We will take a decision about what to do next after consulting our seniors''.

"We had even asked the officials to give permission to install the Kamanna idol for at least one day," added Badaskar, who is also the president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) district unit.

In Hubballi, the practice is to install the Kamanna idol during the festival on Holi Honnume day (March 7 this time) and to conclude the celebrations with Okuli (playing with colours) and Kamadahana on Rangapanchami day (March 11 this time).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming on March 12 to inaugurate the IIT-Dharwad campus and other projects, and to lay the foundation stone for different development works.