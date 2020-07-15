Police ensure strict implementation of lockdown in Hubballi

The 10-day lockdown in Dharwad district from Wednesday kickstarted at a slower pace in Hubballi, as a sale of groceries and other essential material were allowed till 12:00 noon.

Except for those selling essentials like vegetables, groceries, milk, fruits and bakery items, other shops were allowed to remain open till 10:00 am when the lockdown began.

Industrial and construction activities are allowed to function with some restrictions, till 6:00 pm. Banks, government offices, hospitals and medical shops will remain open as usual. Some hotels gave food in the parcel, while some hotels and shops remained closed since morning.

As the NWKRTC and BRTS bus services remained suspended, teachers heading to Dharwad for SSLC paper valuation experienced inconvenience. Movement of private vehicles was as usual in morning hours, and it came down drastically in the afternoon when essential commodity shops closed.

Police were seen warning people against unnecessary movement since morning itself, and asked people to maintain social distancing at market areas in the morning. They also asked some shops to stop business. Both traffic and civil police stopped vehicles for checking at junctions and started the strict implementation of the lockdown by the afternoon.