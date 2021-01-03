South Western Railway's Londa subway may enter record books

SWR's Londa subway may enter record books

SWR applied to Limca Book of Records to register the speed of construction of the subway in under 90 days

Pavan Kumar H
  • Jan 03 2021, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 20:21 ist
Subway construction near Londa station in Khanapur taluk in Belagavi district. Credit: DH Photo

The South Western Railway (SWR) has applied to Limca Book of Records to register the subway at Londa in Belagavi district into its books for completing the entire project, from conceptualisation to operation, in just 90 days.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the SWR said that during a visit of General Manager Ajay Kumar Singh on September 29, 2020, the residents (nearly 250 families) of Gandhi Nagar in Londa had complained of a lack of a connecting road to the main road and they had to detour 3 km to go to nearby level crossing gate to cross the railway track and Londa yard.

The Hubballi Railway Division took up this engineering challenge of constructing limited height subway (a road under bridge underneath 5 running lines) and completed it in 90 days, which is a record of sorts for Indian Railways, said SWR chief public relations officer E Vijaya.

“Work from Preparation of GAD/TAD, approvals, estimate preparation, processing for sanctions, and casting of 25 RCC boxes and inserting these boxes, traffic block stretching over 36 hours, construction of wing- walls, approach roads, closure of LC by district authorities, were completed in 90 days,” said the release and added that normally construction of any such subway takes minimum 18-24 months. The entire project was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 6.12 crore.

