Star Air launches Hubballi-Delhi tri-weekly flight

Star Air has launched a Hubballi-Delhi (Hindon) flight, a direct, tri-weekly flight service starting today.

The direct air connectivity of the region's commercial hub with Delhi started off with a 50-seater Star Air flight under the UDAN scheme, with the fare starting at Rs 3,999. This would be the longest direct route under the UDAN scheme. a Regional Connectivity Scheme launched by the government of India in 2017.

As per the schedule, the Embraer ERJ 145 flight will take off from Hubballi at 1:05 pm, and land at the Hindon airport at 3:45 pm. From Hindon, it will leave at 4:10 pm, and reach Hubballi at 6:50 pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

On Saturdays, the flight will take off from Hubballi at 11:50 am and land at Hindon at 2:30 pm. The flight will leave Hindon at 3:00 pm, and reach Hubballi at 5:40 pm.

After the Hubballi Airport was upgraded, flights connecting major cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa and Hyderabad have started flying from here. Indigo, Air India and Star Air have already started their operations here.

Star Air, part of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, is already operating flights on the Hubballi-Bengaluru and Hubballi-Tirupati routes.