Students take part in pro-CAA protest in Hubballi

Hundreds of students took part in a pro-CAA rally organised by the ABVP in Hubballi on Thursday.

After taking out a rally from Vidyanagar, holding the tricolour and placards, the students gathered at Sangolli Rayanna Circle, where the ABVP leaders spoke about the importance of CAA and the need to support it.

"Vested interests are misguiding people and saying that the CAA would force members of a particular community to leave the country. Everyone should know that the CAA will not trouble Indian citizens, " said ABVP regional joint organising secretary Pruthvikumar.

KLE Society director Shankranna Munavalli asked everyone to support the CAA as, he said, it is aimed at better national security.

ABVP leaders Manjunath Meese, Mahalaxmi Bhushi and Arun Shamnur took part in the rally.