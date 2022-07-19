Tata Marcopolo protest in Dharwad: Parties accept compromise formula

The stand-off between management and the Labour Union of Tata Marcopolo bus production unit at Dharwad has almost been resolved.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani chaired a meeting in Vidhana Soudha on Monday with the union leaders and the company executives.

The union is protesting against the management’s alleged long working hours and unrealistic production targets.

Nirani came up with a compromise formula regarding working conditions and the number of hours. Both the parties decided to accept the formula which will be executed in the factory in coming days.

He requested the union leaders to withdraw their protest and be in line with the management’s policy. He asked the company executives not to exploit the labourers.

“There is a stand-off due to confusion and miscommunication. This may be solved if both the parties set aside their ego,” he said.

Labour minister Shivaram Hebbar, MLAs Aravind Bellad, Amrut Desai, Labour secretary Manoj Jain and Labour commissioner Akram Pasha were present at the meeting.