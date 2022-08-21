Three cops held in Karnataka's Hubballi for aiding murder accused spend time with woman

Three policemen have been arrested and booked for facilitating a murder accused to stay with a woman companion at a hotel in Karnataka's Hubballi. According to a police officer, Bachcha Khan (55) was brought from Ballari to Dharwad for trial on Saturday in connection with the murder of one Irfan Khan.

After producing him in the court, the policemen who accompanied him heeded to his request to allow him to spend some time with his companion, who had travelled to Dharwad from Bengaluru. During the period, the policemen stood guard outside the suit.

When the Gokul Road police learnt about it, they raided the hotel and arrested the police personnel, the murder accused and his friend. "We have arrested five people in this connection including Bachcha Khan and his companion. Three policemen are among the arrested persons," a police officer said.

Further departmental inquiry has been initiated, he added. Bachcha Khan has been in jail for over 20 years in a murder case, the officer said.