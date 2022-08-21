Hubballi cops held for helping criminal stay with woman

Three cops held in Karnataka's Hubballi for aiding murder accused spend time with woman

After producing him in the court, the policemen who accompanied him heeded to his request to allow him to spend some time with his companion

PTI
PTI, Hubballi,
  • Aug 21 2022, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2022, 17:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three policemen have been arrested and booked for facilitating a murder accused to stay with a woman companion at a hotel in Karnataka's Hubballi. According to a police officer, Bachcha Khan (55) was brought from Ballari to Dharwad for trial on Saturday in connection with the murder of one Irfan Khan.

After producing him in the court, the policemen who accompanied him heeded to his request to allow him to spend some time with his companion, who had travelled to Dharwad from Bengaluru. During the period, the policemen stood guard outside the suit.

Read | Man kills wife for refusing sex, dumps body in Shiradi

When the Gokul Road police learnt about it, they raided the hotel and arrested the police personnel, the murder accused and his friend. "We have arrested five people in this connection including Bachcha Khan and his companion. Three policemen are among the arrested persons," a police officer said.

Further departmental inquiry has been initiated, he added. Bachcha Khan has been in jail for over 20 years in a murder case, the officer said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Hubballi
India News
Crime

What's Brewing

Scientists develop cookies with insects for humans

Scientists develop cookies with insects for humans

Kolkata to get virtual Partition museum

Kolkata to get virtual Partition museum

Doctor couple working on 'zero snakebite death' mission

Doctor couple working on 'zero snakebite death' mission

Belly rubs, but with consent

Belly rubs, but with consent

Lift up those sweet spirits!

Lift up those sweet spirits!

Anglo-Indian food: A colonial delight!

Anglo-Indian food: A colonial delight!

In love with a complex country

In love with a complex country

DH Toon | 'Absolute power' with raids, arrests

DH Toon | 'Absolute power' with raids, arrests

Central Hall of Parliament: The unsung tales

Central Hall of Parliament: The unsung tales

 