UAS-Dharwad stands first in state in ICAR rankings

The University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, has stood first in the state and has secured 16th rank among all the Agricultural Universities in the country announced by the Agricultural Education Division of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi.

The ranking status of State Agricultural Universities (SAUs), Central Agricultural Universities (CAUs) and ICAR Deemed-to-be Universities (DUs) was released during the 91st ICAR Foundation Day and Award Ceremony held at New Delhi recently.

The ranking of the universities is based on the performance of the universities on teaching outcome, research, extension and outreach activities, including seed production, soil analysis, revenue generation, inter-institutional collaborative projects, and the like.