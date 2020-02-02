Violence can affect development, hinder opportunities for youths, says VP Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that in democracy, patriotism does not mean supporting the government, one can support the government or oppose it. But one's opposition doesn't give anyone the right to resort to violence to suppress others' views.

Speaking after inaugurating India's largest skill training centre on the outskirts of Hubballi on Sunday, he said, violence will affect the development of the country and hinder the opportunities of youth, as a burnt bus would mean an increase in tax collection and lesser growth options.

Naidu who abstained from making any political statements said that discussion should happen like the ones that happen at Parliament: the government proposes, opposition opposes and house disposes.