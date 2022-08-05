When Veeranagouda-Nagamma Patil couple heralded a new era of girl empowerment

"Your husband is the president of Karnataka Harijan Sevak Sangh. Why should you not take care of some Harijan girls in your house?" This was what Mahatma Gandhi said to Nagamma Patil in 1934. Thus, the seeds for the establishment of the Harijan Balikashram in Hubballi were sown. Nagamma took Tara and Mathura, two young girls, into her care along with her own children. This heralded a new phase of girl empowerment in the undivided Dharwad district and surrounding areas.

Sardar Veeranagouda Patil and Nagamma Patil are noted names, not just in the freedom struggle, but also in the fight against caste discrimination. Adopting the principles propagated by Gandhi, they also played a vital role in women's education by starting several learning centres.

The balikashram has grown into a group of institutes, known as Sardar Veeranagouda Patil Mahila Vidya Peeth (SVP MVP). These centres have played a major role in women's education, with classes and hostels for girls from nursery to post-graduation

As the number of students grew, the Harijan Balikashram was expanded to a separate building to serve as a hostel. It was renamed Kasturba Balikashram by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1951.

The ashram was the first institution exclusively for Dalit girls in Karnataka. Taking initiative against untouchability and caste discrimination was a difficult task back then. The Patil couple was shunned by society.

Even in such adverse circumstances, they took care of children at the ashram as their own. They even started a primary school for the girls in 1934.

Being Gandhians, the Patils led a simple life and worked to improve women's education, even after independence.

Today, the building where the Patils had lived has become a memorial, displaying rare photographs. The chita bhasma (ashes) of Mahatma Gandhi are also preserved in the prayer hall at the MVP.

Dignitaries such as Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, S Radhakrishnan, Vinoba Bhave and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel visited this institution.

At present, as many as 50 girls in primary and high school are residents of the Kasturba Balikashram. The MVP has around 1,500 girl students.

"After the death of Veeranagouda, I saw Nagamma engage more in the service of girls from deprived communities at her house itself. She looked after them as her own children. She could have lived a luxurious life with her children, but she preferred a simple life. Her dedication was unmatchable, and she is a true ideal," says Basantkumar Patil, chairman, MVP.