Will get Karnataka High Court's stay vacated on Hubballi-Ankola railway line, says Jagadish Shettar

Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said the Karnataka government will consider all legal options to vacate the stay order issued by Karnataka High Court relating to Hubballi-Ankola railway project.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he said, "The railway line is a long-pending demand of the people of the region and as an elected representative, it is my duty to fulfil their demands. I do not have any personal interest in this project. But for the sake of development works I have been trying to implement the project,” he said.

Hubballi-Ankola railway line will not only be used for transportation of goods trains but also for plying passenger trains. “It is the demand of coastal area people,” he said.

The railway line will help in the development of the region as several projects. including the development of Belekeri port, are being proposed. The Indian Navy is also planning to develop an airport in the coastal region.

No companies

The industries minister also clarified that the state has so far not received any concrete proposal from any companies that are planning to leave China and establish their manufacturing unit in India.

“Talks are on with several companies, but so far the State has not received any concrete proposal. We are hopeful that in the near future, a few companies will start their units here,” he said.

No more lockdown

Shettar also clarified that in spite of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the state government may not go for complete lockdown in the future. “We may have to live with this virus, so there is no proposal in front of the state government to go for another lockdown,” he said.